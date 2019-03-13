Catholic World News

2 Filipino bishops, 3 priests receive death threats

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops and priests are outspoken in their opposition to the extrajudicial killings that are associated with President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

