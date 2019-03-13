Catholic World News
Chhattisgarh Catholics hold all-night prayer vigils ahead of elections
March 13, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!