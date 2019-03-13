Catholic World News

Chinese Christians ‘must fight against foreign influences,’ says government official who oversees Protestants

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese Christianity “must face its Sinicization with greater commitment, according to the dictates of President Xi Jinping, and must fight against foreign influences that want to subvert the state through faith,” said the head of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement, China’s official government-run Protestant denomination.

