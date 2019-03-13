Catholic World News

Vatican official calls for far greater efforts against human trafficking

March 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: “We need a mobilization comparable in size to that of the phenomenon itself,” Father Michael Czerny, SJ, undersecretary of the Vatican’s Migrants and Refugees Section, said at the European Parliament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!