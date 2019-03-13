Catholic World News

Prominent Catholics in Northern Ireland speak out against ‘no deal’ Brexit

March 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial published in the same issue, Michael Kelly, editor of the Irish Catholic, described Brexit as “bad news for Ireland.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

