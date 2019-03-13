Catholic World News

Papal almoner inaugurates pediatric healthcare center in Central African Republic

March 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski’s remarks appear on page 4 of the Vatican newspaper’s English edition. The pediatric hospital is the only one in the war-torn country and specializes in the care of malnourished children. It was renovated and expanded with the support of the Holy See’s Bambino Gesù Hospital.

