Chilean cardinal denies charge of ignoring abuse complaint

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, in a Chilean broadcast interview, denied having been informed about a case of sexual abuse during a confession in the city’s cathedral. The cardinal said that he had no recollection of hearing the confession of a man who said he was raped in the cathedral. Cardinal Ezzati, who has been questioned by prosecutors about his handling of other abuse complaints, also said that he was “at peace” and confident that he would be cleared of charges.

