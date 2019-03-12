Catholic World News

China rejects US ambassador’s criticism of religious repression

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, spoke in Hong Kong on March 8 on the topic of “Religious Freedom: Global Threats and the World’s Response.”

