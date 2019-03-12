Catholic World News

Nebraska dioceses ask judge to toss state attorney general’s abuse subpoenas

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The newspaper also reported that the Diocese of Lincoln has removed a fifth active priest from ministry following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

