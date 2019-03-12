Catholic World News

Order explains transfer of nun who spoke against rape-accused bishop in India

March 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Nuns who have spoken out against Bishop Franco Mulakkal said recently that “the Catholic Church leadership has been treating us as outcasts.”

