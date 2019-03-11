Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller answers critics of his ‘manifesto’

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a Catholic World Report interview, Cardinal Gerhard Müller says that the charge that his “manifesto” was an attack on the papacy was made by “political strategists and theological ignoramuses.” Answering questions about that “manifesto,” the German cardinal also says that the sex-abuse crisis reflects “not the thirst for power over others, but unmastered sexual desire.”

