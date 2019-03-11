Catholic World News

Deceased Tennessee bishop’s alleged victims speak out

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Carroll Dozier (1911-1985), a priest of the Diocese of Richmond, was the first bishop of Memphis (1971-1982). He has been included on the Diocese of Richmond’s list of clergy with credible and substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

