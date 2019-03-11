Catholic World News

The world suggests temptations that lead us to ruin, Pope says in reflection on temptation of Christ

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The three temptations indicate three ways the world always proposes, promising great successes, three ways to deceive us: the avidity to posses—to have, have, have—human glory, the instrumentalization of God,” Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his March 10 Sunday Angelus address (video). “They are three ways that will lead us to ruin.”

