Catholic World News

‘Put God back at the center,’ Pope tells Roman clergy

March 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary on the day after Ash Wednesday, Pope Francis met with the clergy of the Diocese of Rome in the Papal Basilica of Saint John Lateran.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!