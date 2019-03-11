Catholic World News
Sports can promote virtue and human development, Pope tells cyclists
March 11, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On March 9, Pope Francis received members of the European Cycling Union and the African Cycling Confederation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
