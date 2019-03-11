Catholic World News

1st-ever meeting between Pope, Mormon leader

March 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness,” said Russell M. Nelson, 94, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2018. “What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving and capable leader.”

