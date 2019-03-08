Catholic World News

Egyptian authorities have granted legal recognition to 783 churches since 2016

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A 2016 law encouraged local authorities to grant legal recognition to churches that had been constructed without permits. “In recent decades, many of the Christian places of worship had been built spontaneously, without all the necessary authorizations,” the report notes. “Even today, such buildings continue from time to time to be used as a pretext by Islamist groups to foment sectarian violence against Christians.”

