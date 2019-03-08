Catholic World News

Archbishop: Nicaragua’s faithful remain devoted despite fear of attacks

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Last summer, paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime attacked churches. “Despite the intimidation and fear of being attacked, people can gather for religious celebrations and find strength in faith,” said Archbishop Jorge Solórzano López of Granada amid renewed protests against the regime. “The Nicaraguan nation has a great faith in the Blessed Sacrament, in the Virgin Mary, and no one can stop this devotion.”

