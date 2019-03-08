Catholic World News

Chinese police arrest 11 children in raid on Protestant prayer meetings

March 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The raids took place in Chengdu, a city of 14.4 million and the capital of Sichuan province (map).

