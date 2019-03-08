Catholic World News

EU bishops welcome European Parliament’s steps toward stronger transparency

March 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union stated that it “supports transparency of EU institutions, allowing citizens to better assess processes leading to the laws governing them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

