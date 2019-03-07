Catholic World News

Venezuelan military detains American Catholic journalist

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cody Weddell, 29, writes for the Miami Herald and Catholic News Service; his assistant, Carlos Camacho, was detained and released. “We urge the US government to advocate on Cody’s behalf and ask for prayers for his safety,” CNS editor Greg Erlandson tweeted.

