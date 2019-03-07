Catholic World News

Dissenting sisters in Indian rape case say they are Church ‘outcasts’

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church leadership has been treating us as outcasts after we went public against Bishop Franco Mulakkal [of Jalandhar],” said Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveli. “Even the Vatican has not bothered to acknowledge our complaints.” The sisters have expressed support for their former superior general, whom the bishop allegedly raped. Bishop Mulakkal has repeatedly denied the allegations.

