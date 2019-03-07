Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for ‘new era for advocacy and protection for religious freedom’

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have been witnessing across the globe various, severe, routine acts of intolerance, discrimination, persecution and even genocide against religious believers on account of the beliefs they hold,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN event on March 1.

