Russian Orthodox patriarch accepts Kim Jong-un’s invitation to visit North Korea

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2006, a Russian Orthodox cathedral was consecrated in Pyongyang. The visit was announced by Metropolitan Sergij Chashin of Singapore, who said that “in Pyongyang they always welcome us very cordially, we carry out our service there, and I am recognized as the legitimate bishop.”

