‘Seek more active participation in society,’ Pope tells Brazilian Catholics

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote a message to Brazilian Catholics for the bishops’ annual Fraternity Campaign. Its theme this year is “Fraternity and public policy,” with the motto “You will be delivered with justice and righteousness” (Isaiah 1: 27).

