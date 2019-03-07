Catholic World News

French cardinal found guilty of covering up sexual abuse by priest

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, Primate of the Gauls, received a six-month suspended sentence for failing to report Father Bernard Preynat’s sexual abuse of boy scouts. “The cardinal had always denied that there had been a cover-up, arguing that the victims were adults when he learned of the abuse and that it was not his place to go to the authorities on their behalf,” according to the report.

