Scottish Parliament hosts Ash Wednesday service for 1st time

March 07, 2019

Continue to this story on Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh

CWN Editor's Note: At the invitation of Member of Scottish Parliament Elaine Smith, Archbishop Leo Cushley presided at the blessing and distribution of ashes.

