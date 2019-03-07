Catholic World News

Prelates call for prayer, support following tornadoes in Southeast

March 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An outbreak of tornadoes in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina killed over 20 people on March 3.

