Chilean cardinal faces lawsuit for rape cover-up

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, Chile faces a lawsuit for allegedly covering up a rape that occurred in his cathedral rectory. The suit cites a priest living at the cathedral who was found to be an active homosexual, “seriously immoral and practically out of control.” The priest was suspended in 2016. Cardinal Ezzati has already been questioned by local prosecutors about abuse cover-ups.

