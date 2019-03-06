Catholic World News

Vatican yearbook shows slight rise in Catholic population, drop in seminarians

March 06, 2019

There are more than 1.3 billion baptized Catholics in the world, making up 17.7% of the global population, according to the latest Vatican statistics.

The Annuariam Statisticum Ecclesiae, a yearbook released in Rome on March 6, showed the number of Catholics growing more rapidly than the overall population in Africa and Asia. In the Americas the Catholic population is growing, although not as quickly as the overall figure. In Europe the number of Catholics remained essentially unchanged from the previous year.

The yearbook showed a decline in the number of candidates for the priesthood worldwide. Again the figures for Africa and Asia were more promising, while in the Americas and especially in Europe the dec.

The figures in the Annuarium reflect reports from 2017, the last year for which full statistics are available.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!