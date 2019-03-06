Catholic World News

Opening archives will reveal the greatness of Pius XII, Vatican official says

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Secret Archives since 1997, commented on Pope Francis’s decision to open the archives for the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-1958).

