Opening archives will reveal the greatness of Pius XII, Vatican official says
March 06, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Secret Archives since 1997, commented on Pope Francis’s decision to open the archives for the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-1958).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
