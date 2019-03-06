Catholic World News

Address human trafficking by establishing legal migration pathways, Vatican official says at UN

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, the Holy See’s Undersecretary for Relations with States, addressed the International Dialogue on Migration on February 28.

