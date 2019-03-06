Catholic World News

5 months after removing Memphis bishop from office, Pope names successor

March 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Memphis Commercial Appeal

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis took the extraordinary step of removing Bishop Martin Holley from office in October. The Pope has named Bishop David Talley of Alexandria (Louisiana) as his successor—one of three American episcopal appointments announced on March 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!