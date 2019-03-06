Catholic World News

Lebanese press, Kurdish sources: Jesuit abducted by ISIS in 2013 is still alive

March 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Local ecclesial sources confirm to Fides that this time the rumors about the Jesuit’s fate appear worthy of not being rejected as unreliable,” the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples stated. Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, SJ, was abducted in July 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!