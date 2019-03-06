Catholic World News

Priest under siege in battle over Venezuela’s political soul

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The priest, Msgr. Hector Lunar, is a critic of Nicolás Maduro, who became president in 2013 and is clinging to power. After this article was written, National Assembly president (and Venezuela’s self-declared interim president) Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela, risking arrest and re-energizing opposition to Maduro’s regime.

