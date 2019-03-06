Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn: Attacks against the Church are sign of a hidden longing

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Rather than complain about the the mass media’s harsh stance against the Church, let us therefore interpret it as a hidden longing, that the Church may truly be what Jesus wanted her to be,” the archbishop of Vienna said in an interview.

