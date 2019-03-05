Catholic World News

Catholic activist on hunger strike in Vietnam

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Nguyen Van Hóa, 24, is protesting repeated abuses from prison guards. In 2017, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for “propaganda against the state.”

