Tennessee bishops announce they do not support ‘heartbeat bill’

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that the sanctity of human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception to natural death,” the bishops said in a statement. “So while we wholeheartedly support the intention of the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ being considered by the Tennessee Legislature ... given the field of legal realities that we must consider, we believe it would not be prudent to support the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ knowing the certainty of its overturning when challenged, in addition to the court ordered fees that would be paid to the pro-abortion plaintiffs.”

