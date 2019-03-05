Catholic World News
Pope Francis visits Roman parish, preaches against hypocrisy and gossip
March 05, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: On March 3, Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to St. Crispin of Viterbo Parish and celebrated Mass (video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
