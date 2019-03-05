Catholic World News

Texas, Mexican border bishops express ‘total disagreement’ with Trump administration asylum policy

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge everyone to discover, in these brothers who are suffering, Christ in need, and to give them the support they require, without assuming they are criminals, as they are sometimes perceived,” 14 bishops wrote in a March 4 statement.

