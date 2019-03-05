Catholic World News

Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish leaders renew call for repeal of new ‘parking lot tax’ on churches, nonprofits

March 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In November and December, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued similar calls for the repeal of a provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced tax rates and made other changes to the federal tax code.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!