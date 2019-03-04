Catholic World News

Transfers of priests highlight corruption of Church in China, priest writes

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishops in China have almost unfettered power,” said a priest who writes of “the selling of religious property, the sexual liaisons, and the other corrupt practices ... At the dictate of a corrupt Chinese government, clerics succumb to the secular world and become running dogs of the regime in the pursuit of money and power, leaving their pastoral work in a terrible mess.”

