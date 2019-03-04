Catholic World News

Philippine police offer protection to bishops, priests

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “To secure the Church and its people especially at these dangerous moments is most welcome,” said a bishops’ conference spokesman. “It is up to those who are in this situation [of receiving threats] whether to accept the offer or not.”

