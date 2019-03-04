Catholic World News

Church in Chile was not prepared to address clerical abuse, bishop says

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The dynamic of sexual abuse wasn’t understood,” said Auxiliary Bishop Fernando Ramos of Santiago, secretary-general of the bishops’ conference and a former seminary rector. “The belief was that it was only a personal problem ... that a sin or an error had been committed. Well, let’s give him another opportunity—ignorance, again, of the logic of the functioning of abuse.” In the third place, let’s say, keeping it quiet; not sharing it with others,

