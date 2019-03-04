Catholic World News
Leading South African prelate weighs in on national political situation
March 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, president of the bishops’ conference, discussed health care, the media, corruption, unemployment, and political divisions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
