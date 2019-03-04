Catholic World News

Central Asian bishops meet with Pope

March 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On March 1, Pope Francis met with the bishops of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, who were making their periodic ad limina visit to Rome.

