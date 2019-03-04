Catholic World News

Taiwan’s president, vice president receive Vatican special envoy

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Taiwan’s bishops invited Pope Francis to attend a national Eucharistic congress, according to the report; he declined and sent Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, in his place.

