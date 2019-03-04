Catholic World News

In India, Catholic leaders advocate for rights for Christian, Muslim dalits

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables.” Members of the Office for Dalits and Disadvantaged Castes of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) made their remarks ahead of the Indian general elections, which will take place in April and May.

