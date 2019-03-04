Catholic World News

‘From confessional state to religious freedom’: Vatican Secretary of State speaks on changing nature of concordats

March 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: On February 28, Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivered the keynote address at a conference on the topic at Pontifical Gregorian University (Italian link).

