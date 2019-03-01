Catholic World News

90 years after Lateran Pacts, ties between Italy and Vatican are tense

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s a cold moment” in relations, said Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of St. Egidio and a cabinet minister under Prime Minister Mario Monti (2011-13). “On the great theme of migrants, Pope Francis’s Church has a very different position from the Italian government.”

